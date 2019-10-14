|
|
Peter Otis Fowler passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal on Thursday, October 10, following a brief but intense illness on the heels of a few years of declining health. He was 62 years old.
Peter is predeceased by his parents, Gerald Fowler and Pauline Dow. He leaves behind his siblings Charles Fowler (Judy Fortier) and Lois Fowler; nieces Candace Andrade (Derek Andrade), Shanna Bernier (Gordon Lambie), Hayley Bernier and great nieces Beatrice and Meredith along with many other extended family, friends and loved ones.
Please join us at a memorial service in honor of our beloved Peter. Visitation at The Melbourne Ridge United Church in Kingbury QC from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on October 27th. The funeral service will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by a graveside interment with a reception to follow.
Those wishing to make a donation are invited to consider the Jewish General Hospital or another charity of their choosing. Peter also loved white flowers.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 15, 2019