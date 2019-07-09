Resources More Obituaries for Peter Davidson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Ross Davidson

1954 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email In an unexpected turn of events, Peter, beloved son of the late Ross Munro Davidson and Naomi Elizabeth (née Lyman), cherished brother of Michael and Ann, ­loving uncle of Andrew and Jennifer Davidson and James and Anthony Elder, great uncle of Ryan, Ronan, Erin and Darcy, tragically succumbed to post surgical complications on June 22, 2019.

Pete is fondly remembered by our extended family and his many friends and ­colleagues. His drive to live the past ten years while suffering from multiple health challenges was beyond compare and the epitome of courage.

He was a mountain of a man who made indelible friendships wherever he went. Pete was loved by all and was greatly respected for his no nonsense good sense. His inner strength to cope with all the physical adversities he was faced with was incomparable. Pete never made a complaint while working hard to ­maintain his independence.

An avid sports fan, his love for football was lifelong. He played for the ­Beaconsfield High School team and went on to play for the University of New Brunswick Red Bombers during the year he avoided CEGEP. He is mostly ­remembered as "Frank", #63, defense tackle, for the three years with the Bishop's University Gaiters.

It was Bishop's University life, culture and community that spurred Pete on to be a loyal and dedicated volunteer alumnus for over 30 years. During that ­period, he served as president of the Alumni Association, member of the Bishop's Corporation as well as on its Executive Committee where he was ­chairman of the Finance Committee. In 2006 he was recognized by the ­university as Alumnus of the Year for his long-standing contribution to Bishop's.

His leadership went beyond the boundaries of university life. In his earlier years he was a member of the Canadian Ski Patrol, Commodore of Sargent's Bay Yacht Club, and manager of the ship's chandlery for the sailing venue in Kingston, ­Ontario during the 1976 Olympic Games.

In his professional world, over the course of more than thirty years, Peter ­successfully managed Institutional Equities Trading for Lombard-Odier ­(Trans-Atlantic Securities) and became compliant officer for that company.

Mostly, Pete, otherwise known as Uncle Pete, was the centre of our family. He was the source of genuine kindness, understanding, generosity, good will and humour. He has left this world a better place and is sorely missed by us all.

Our family would like to express its deep gratitude to the entire team of health care providers at the CIUSSS de l'Estrie since he moved to the Eastern ­Townships on a full-time basis. The outstanding communication amongst the specialists ­allowed for a smoother and safer delivery of his ongoing health care needs. Thanks, especially to Dr. Valerie Robert who oversaw seven months of Pete's ­recovery in 2016 at the Centre de Réadaptation de l'Estrie in Sherbrooke and ­fostered him as her patient in her private practice thereafter. With all their help and Pete's steely determination he was happily able to return to his home on Lake Mempremagog. We also truly appreciate the assistance of our ­volunteer First Responders of Austin who could not be more professional in both ­recent situations when urgent assistance was required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Kidney Foundation of Canada - Quebec Branch (https://www.kidney.ca/quebec/donate), or Memphremagog ­Conservation Inc. (http://www.memphremagog.org/en/devenir_membre.php) or Associations des pompiers d'Austin (141, ch Millington, Austin, Qc, J0B 1B0) Please make sure to mention that it is in memory of Peter R. Davidson.

Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 10, 2019