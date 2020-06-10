On May 14, 2020 a ray of light went out with the passing of Philip Edward Catchpaugh in his 52nd year. He will be missed but never forgotten by his wife and best friend Dawn (Aldrich) and their children Vesta (Thomas), Jared (Melissa) and Sheldon (Iftin). As well as grandchildren Esmay, Kendrick, Percy, Evan, Layth'Aakill, and Malik. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Doris Catchpaugh of Magog. His memory treasured by his siblings Dalton (Lucie), Trevor (Lyne) and Donna (Arthur), as well as in-laws Elaine and David Stebbings of Ottawa. His laughter will forever stay with beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends. His ray of light is gone but a star shines brightly.
To express your condolences please donate generously to: Mental Health Estrie, 3355 rue College, Sherbrooke QC J1M 0B8, JEVI Centre de prevention du suicide (www.jevi.qc.ca) – Estrie,120 – 11e Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke QC J1E 2T8, Family Services Ottawa, 312 Parkdale, Ottawa ON K1Y 4X5 (familyservicesottawa.org).
The family can be reached at 1121 de la Foret, Rockland, Ontario, K4K 1K9.
To express your condolences please donate generously to: Mental Health Estrie, 3355 rue College, Sherbrooke QC J1M 0B8, JEVI Centre de prevention du suicide (www.jevi.qc.ca) – Estrie,120 – 11e Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke QC J1E 2T8, Family Services Ottawa, 312 Parkdale, Ottawa ON K1Y 4X5 (familyservicesottawa.org).
The family can be reached at 1121 de la Foret, Rockland, Ontario, K4K 1K9.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.