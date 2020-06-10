Philip Edward Catchpaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 14, 2020 a ray of light went out with the passing of Philip Edward Catchpaugh in his 52nd year. He will be missed but never forgotten by his wife and best friend Dawn (Aldrich) and their children Vesta (Thomas), Jared (Melissa) and Sheldon (Iftin). As well as grandchildren Esmay, Kendrick, Percy, Evan, Layth'Aakill, and Malik. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Doris Catchpaugh of Magog. His memory treasured by his siblings Dalton (Lucie), Trevor (Lyne) and Donna (Arthur), as well as in-laws Elaine and David Stebbings of Ottawa. His laughter will forever stay with beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends. His ray of light is gone but a star shines brightly.
To express your condolences please donate generously to: Mental Health Estrie, 3355 rue College, Sherbrooke QC  J1M 0B8, JEVI Centre de prevention du suicide (www.jevi.qc.ca) – Estrie,120 – 11e Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke QC  J1E 2T8, Family Services Ottawa, 312 Parkdale, Ottawa ON  K1Y 4X5 (familyservicesottawa.org).
The family can be reached at 1121 de la Foret, Rockland, Ontario, K4K 1K9.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved