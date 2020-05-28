It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Preston Clark (Bud) Staples, who died peacefully in Knowlton, Quebec on May 14, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born in Cookshire, Quebec, on February 20th, 1923. Son of Pearl and William Staples, brother of Roselyn Staples. A memorial will be held at a later date.He moved to Lennoxville in the 9th grade, where he played hockey on the Lennoxville team and was known as Bud. Dad joined the Royal Canadian Air Force on the same day with three of his close buddies. He was a pilot, who trained pilots and taught navigation. Working summers as the manager at The Brome Lake Boating Club, he met Lynn Rankin (Marilyn Archibald Rankin) and they were married on September 7th, 1948, in Montreal at the United Church in Westmount. He studied at Bishop's and McGill Universities to become a doctor of dental surgery.Dad was a respected and loved dentist in Montreal and Knowlton. He practiced dental surgery and was a staff member of Montreal General Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Children's Memorial Hospital, and the Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital. He also taught at the McGill School of Dentistry, and supported research into children's cleft palate reconstruction. Our father spoke fluent French and was the first bilingual President of the Montreal Dental Club and an Honorary Life Member. He was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, a Fellow and President of the International College of Dentists, and served on the Board of Governors for The Order of Dentists of Quebec. With others, he worked to establish dental care for children and seniors which was introduced by the Parti Québécois and served as an advisor to the Federal Le Dain Commission of Inquiry into the Non-Medical Use of Drugs. Retiring at 75, our father was passionate and caring about his work and patients.Our father was always active in the community, locally, provincially, and nationally, including his life long service as a Rotarian. He was the President of the Rotary Club of Westmount from 1981-1982, an Honorary Member of the Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also served as Chairman and President of the corporation established by the Rotary Club of Westmount to develop and build Manoir Westmount, a senior citizens' residence. Under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Westmount, he established a dental clinic at Weredale Foundation for Boys. He was on the board of Weredale Foundation for Boys, Red Cross, Kidney Foundation, Brome Lake Boating Club, Knowlton Golf Club, Brome County Fish and Game Club.His commitment to community service continued well beyond his retirement, including his volunteer work with Lynn at the Knowlton Wellness Volunteer Center with Meals on Wheels, the local Food Bank and Senior Luncheons. He was a driving force behind the establishment of the Centre Lac Brome / Knowlton Medical Clinic.Always a fit athlete, he enjoyed hockey, football, tennis, and golf. One of his favourite family pastimes was skiing. He was on the Canadian Ski Patrol and skied well past his retirement. He was an avid hunter, gardener, camper, and outdoorsman who always took pleasure in sports and nature, and passed on his enthusiasm to family and friends.Our father always and quietly fought for justice, inclusion and equality for people from all walks of life, religions, nationalities, and races. This commitment expressed itself within his personal and professional lives, and in every organization he was a part of, changing lives and society for the better in profound ways. His commitment and patience made him a well respected and beloved man in the community.Most importantly and above all, Bud was a warm and devoted family man, a humble father of unconditional and abiding love. He had a long, loving life with our beloved mother, Lynn Staples, who passed away November 28th, 2015. As they often toasted each other, they are now "Together in Heaven."He will be forever and lovingly remembered by: his daughter, Patricia Staples and her son, Daniel Roberts; his son, Brian Staples married to Jane Staples, their daughter, Emma Enright married to Matt Enright, and their children Henry, Arthur, Norah Enright; and their son, Graeme Staples married to Lindsay Staples, and their son Coen Staples; his son, Tony Staples married to Liliana Staples, their son, Dominic Staples; and Tony's first wife Trudy Chandler-Kinchen, and their son, Morgan Staples married to Karla Gandiaga; and their daughter, Aubrey Braglia married to Robert Braglia, and their son, Enzo Braglia; and his loving nieces and nephews Jackie, Peter, Wendy, Jill, Penny, and Jay.We wholeheartedly and gratefully thank Barb, Randy, Jody, and team, and the entire dedicated staff at Manoir Lac Brome for their devoted and compassionate care for Bud and Lynn.Arrangements entrusted to:DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QCPHONE: 450-263-1212FAX: 450-263-9557www.desourdy.ca