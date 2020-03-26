|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother Priscilla King. Lucid and serene until the end, she left peacefully just a few days prior to her 99th birthday this Friday, March 20th.
Husband Paul Marcoux and sisters Della, Bessie, Lilliane, Doris and Minnie predeceased her. Survived only by youngest sister Marilyn King Charpentier. Cherished mother of late Betty Ann, Lorraine, Claudette, Ernest (Kathy), Diane (Clément) and Normand (Hélène); grandmother of late Josée, David (Mélanie), Jean-François, Louis-Paul (Lydia), Jason (Merna), Paul and Benoit; her great-grandchildren Daphné and Jonathan, Élody and Maverick.
She also leaves many dear nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Frazer and to the marvelous caregivers of the Norton 3 and the Manning unit 1 of the Wales Home. She spent so many happy moments playing cards, bingo, etc. So thank you all volunteers, thank you precious companions for your friendship.
As a memorial tribute donations in her name can be offered to the Wales Home Foundation: https://waleshome.ca
Wales Home
506, Route 243 Nord
Cleveland, Qc
J0B 2H0
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 27, 2020