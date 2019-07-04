Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St-Paul's United Church
211 Pine Street
Magog, QC
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St-Paul's United Church
211 Pine Street
Magog, QC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
St-Paul's United Church
211 Pine Street
Magog, QC
Rev. Dr. R. Deane Moffat


1942 - 2019
Rev. Dr. R. Deane Moffat Obituary
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Rev. Dr. R. Deane Moffat on July 3rd, 2019 at the age of 76, dear ­husband of Rev. Doreen Keet-Moffat.
Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his children; Jim (Brenda Murray), Leslie (David Toporchak) and Dorothy (Eric Alexandre). He will be sadly missed by his siblings; Marilyn (the late Bob), Wally (Patsy), Barry (Patricia), and ten grandchildren, their spouses/partners, members of the Keet family as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and so many, many dear friends.
Visitation will take place at St-Paul's United Church (211 Pine St, Magog, QC) on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with the Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 p.m.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the caregivers from the Palliative Care Unit of the CSSS Memphremagog for the excellent care provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his memory, to any charity of your choice. For example, Deane served and supported many ­organizations including, but not limited to, St-Paul's, Beulah or Georgeville United Churches, , Georgeville Historical Society, Copps Ferry Museum, Sherbrooke Snow Shoe Club, Fitch Bay Brookside ­Cemetery Association.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 5, 2019
