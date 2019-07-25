|
|
At the Villa-Bonheur, on July 17th, 2019, at the age of 83, passed away Mr. Ralph Bernard, husband of Mrs. Sheila Goldstein, living in Granby.
He leaves to mourn his son: Danny, David; he was also the father of: the late Gary, his grandchildren: Justin, Christopher, Jasmine; and other family and friends.
Cremation will be held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette at a later date.
Ashes will be placed in the Columbarium Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 26, 2019