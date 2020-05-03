Raoul Paul Ethier
1921 - 2020
Peacefully at the Manoir Lac Brome in Knowlton, QC, on Friday, May 1st, at the age of 99, passed away R. Paul Ethier. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 75 years, Leona Jewett, his children, Larry (Lyn Potter), Ron (Peggy Newell), Suzanne (Allan Hains), his grandchildren, David (Beckey Ménard), Andrea (Nicole Gauthier), Michael (Marie-Eve Fontaine), Peter (Jennifer Alvarez) and Rob, his great-grandchildren, Evan, Emma, Andrew, Sophie, Braydan and Coltan, many others relatives and friends.
The family would like to take the opportunity to offer our sincere thank you to all the staff at the Manoir Lac Brome for their care and support.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
318 ch. Knowlton, Knowlton QC
PHONE: 450-243-5568
FAX: 450-263-9557
info@desourdy.ca
www.desourdy.ca

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
