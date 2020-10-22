Raymond passed away in the Municipality of Newport Saturday October 17, 2020 at the age of 66. He was the son of the late William Walker and the late Una Smith.

Raymond is survived by his aunts Leona Smith Coates and Lillian Smith Martin and leaves to mourn his brothers Wendall (Audrey), Douglas (Lois), Dwayne, Ray (Rosemary), Rodney (Janet), and his sister Sharon along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Raymond was predeceased by his siblings Thelma, Martha and Nelson (Helen).

A private burial will take place at a later date at the Bury Protestant Cemetery.

