1/
Raymond Arthur Walker
1954-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond passed away in the Municipality of Newport Saturday October 17, 2020 at the age of 66. He was the son of the late William Walker and the late Una Smith.
Raymond is survived by his aunts Leona Smith Coates and Lillian Smith Martin and leaves to mourn his brothers Wendall (Audrey), Douglas (Lois), Dwayne, Ray (Rosemary), Rodney (Janet), and his sister Sharon along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Raymond was predeceased by his siblings Thelma, Martha and Nelson (Helen).
A private burial will take place at a later date at the Bury Protestant Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved