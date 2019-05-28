With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Raymond Hodge of Sawyerville, Qc on May 23, 2019, just six weeks short of his 90th birthday. Raymond was the devoted and loving husband of the late Edythe (Wilson) for 68 wonderful years. He was constantly surrounded by family and friends as he fought his final fight.

Left to mourn are his children Sheila (Bob Tuck) Welland Ont., late Ernie (Nancy Spalding) Lennoxville, Maurice (Heather Mckay) ­Ancaster, Ont., Dale, Sawyerville, Shirley (Syd Statton) Sawyerville, Ruth (Robert Addis) Waterville), Ben (Karen Keats) Sawyerville, June (Tim Dezan) Sawyerville, Joy (Lee Patry) Sawyerville. Grandpa of Darrell Hodge (Amanda MacLean) Cory Hodge, Angie Statton, Amy (Dave Dzura) and Ashley McComb (James Pepin), Daniel (Kayla Mattes) and Matthew Archambeault, Kathleen (Sebastian Bouquot) and Rebecka Hodge (Rob Jones), Kayla, Bryson (Alexandra Roy) and Ryder (Jade Ouellet) Suitor, Stephanie, Annie (Tony Bell) and Alexandre Patry. Great Grandpa of Marcus Tuck, Jacob Hodge and Sammantha MacLean Powlett, Kurt and Alisha Harris, Casey and Shelby Burke, Arielle Dzura, MacKenzie ­Archambeault, Blaze and Bella Archambeault, Cameron and Naomie Knight, Nyla and the late Rowan Jones, Bentley and Carter Suitor and Liam and Theo Bell. Brother of late Malcolm (late May), Gordon (Brenda) Cantonment, Fl., Lawrence (Carol) Goshen MA, late Graydon (Laurel) Lennoxville, late David, Alethea (Dave Taylor) Williamsburg, Ont., and Gwen (Ted Fleming) Innisfil, Ont. Raymond will also be missed by his good friends Liz French and Ronnie Haseltine as well as all his many dance partners.

The family would like to thank Dr. Payeur and Nurse Julie Murray for their ­excellent care and compassion.

Cremation was held at the Cass Crematorium. Visitation at Cass Funeral Home, 15 Station St. Sawyerville on Saturday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. with the service at 3:30 p.m. Interment at the Cookshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer ­Society or Cookshire Cemetery. Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 29 to June 7, 2019