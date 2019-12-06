|
Raymond Gifford, predeceased by his beloved wife of 74 years Rachel (nee Perron), passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 3, 2019.
Predeceased by his parents, Earl and Hazel. Devoted sibling to Ada, Alton, David, Doris, Elwin, Eva, Helen, Marion, Maude, Methel, and Pauline (Polly). Survived by his children Linda Waterman (Fred), Gary Gifford (Michelle), by his grandchildren Tammy, Rob (Terri), Kelly (Scott), Kim (Shaun), Nicole (Dave), and Ryan (Celia), and by his great-grandchildren Amanda, Rylan, Freddie, Ashley, Jacob, Ciara, Noah, Hunter, and Rachel. He had a large and loving extended family, and will be remembered fondly by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Cass Funeral Home Richmond 295, Rue Principale Sud, Richmond, Que., on Friday, December 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Richmond United Church 247, Rue Principale Sud, Richmond Que., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Wales Home of Cleveland, QC.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 6, 2019