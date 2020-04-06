|
|
Suddenly on March 27, 2020, passed away Raymond Larivière at the age of 58 years, husband of Nathalie Lavoie, residing in Fulford.
Besides his spouse Nathalie, he leaves to mourn his children: Jonathan (Laurie-Anne), Mathieu; his grandchildren: Laurence, Nattan; his mother: Denise, his brothers: Marc (Marylaine), Paul (Mélanie), Louis (Than), Jacques (Nathalie); his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Martin (Judy), Marie-Andrée (Danny); his in-laws: Gisèle Thifault and André Lavoie (Diane), as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends.
In light of the current circumstances, a service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 7, 2020