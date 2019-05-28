Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, with his family by his side, Mr. Raymond Lefebvre at the age of 79. Loving husband of Olga Munoz, and dear father of Michel (Kelly Henry), Catheryne (Patrick Leblanc) and Bruno. Raymond also leaves to mourn, his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in Colombia, his Uncle Ronald Evans (Dorothy) of Danville QC, along with many cousins and dear friends in South America, ­Europe and Canada. He will be sadly missed by his many friends at 'Club 24'.

Resting at the Maison Funéraire Des Cantons, 951 Haut Bois Sud, Sherbrooke, where friends may visit on ­Friday, May 31st from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, June 1st from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00. Interment in the Catholic Cemetery, Asbestos, will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of the CHUS for the wonderful care they provided, and the CLSC for the palliative care at home, and also to Barry Evans for the support shown to the family. Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019