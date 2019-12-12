Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Real Boulanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Real Boulanger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Real Boulanger Obituary
Passed away at his home in Cookshire, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday December 6, 2019, at the age of 85.
Real Boulanger leaves to mourn his ­loving wife Marilyn Goodin; his dear children: Michael (Christine Richard), Lisa-Marie (Claude O'Reilly); his grandchildren: Marie-Michele (Jonathan), Neal (Natacha), Marilyne (Julien), Mélanie (Samuel), Maude (Cedric); Marie-Claude (Maxime), Sarah-Hannah (Elvin); his adoring great-grandson Nikolas 'p'tit bonhomme'; his brothers and sisters: Camille (Marie-Paul), the late Solange (the late Paul), Jacques ­(Céline), Marcel (Huguette); his late
sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Mick Goodin (Marjory), Pauline (D.K.), Ann (Maurice), as well as many nephews, nieces other friends and relatives.
A special Thank-You to his nurses: Sarah-Hannah, Emilie, Julie, Dr. Payeur, and also the employees of the Manoir Eau Vive for the kind and professional care given to Mr. Boulanger.
A graveside service will be held at the Gould Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Real's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -