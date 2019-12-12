|
Passed away at his home in Cookshire, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday December 6, 2019, at the age of 85.
Real Boulanger leaves to mourn his loving wife Marilyn Goodin; his dear children: Michael (Christine Richard), Lisa-Marie (Claude O'Reilly); his grandchildren: Marie-Michele (Jonathan), Neal (Natacha), Marilyne (Julien), Mélanie (Samuel), Maude (Cedric); Marie-Claude (Maxime), Sarah-Hannah (Elvin); his adoring great-grandson Nikolas 'p'tit bonhomme'; his brothers and sisters: Camille (Marie-Paul), the late Solange (the late Paul), Jacques (Céline), Marcel (Huguette); his late
sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Mick Goodin (Marjory), Pauline (D.K.), Ann (Maurice), as well as many nephews, nieces other friends and relatives.
A special Thank-You to his nurses: Sarah-Hannah, Emilie, Julie, Dr. Payeur, and also the employees of the Manoir Eau Vive for the kind and professional care given to Mr. Boulanger.
A graveside service will be held at the Gould Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 13, 2019