It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Réal Doucet, son of the late Sandy-Paul Doucet and the late Robéa Robert, on November 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at Brome-Missisquoi Perkins Hospital, at the age of 78.

He is survived by his children Danièle, Paul (Chantal Lacoste), Katheryne (Stéphane Vallée). He will also be greatly missed by the mother of his children Thérèse Laprade, his grandchildren Cassandra, Judy-Anne, William (Vanessa), Raphaël (Catherine), Felix-Antoine and Xavier; his great-granddaughters Ellee, Léa-Rose and Rose, as well as his brothers and sisters the late Annette (Adrien Choinière), Marcel (Marguerite Beaudin), the late Jean-Maurice, Gilles (Gisèle Bouffard); his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gilles (Jacinthe Vallerand), Pauline, Micheline (Denis Laplante), Nicole (André Favreau) and Alain; nephews, nieces, cousins, several other relatives and friends, in particular Réal Brochu and the large family of Camping des Érables.

The family would like to especially thank Dre. Moore, Dre. Théoret, Dre. Blais, the emergency and palliative care staff at B.M.P. Hospital as well as the care team at the Primevère and Excelsoins residences.

Visitation will be held at LES JARDINS FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE DE GRANBY, on Friday, November 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., as well as on Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral will be celebrated that same Saturday in St-François-Xavier de Bromont Church at 2:30 p.m. Interment in Waterloo Cemetery will take place at a later date. According to the recommendations of the Government of Quebec, wearing a mask as well as social distancing will be mandatory.

In sympathy, donations to the B.M.P. Foundation and/or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated. www.fondationbmp.ca/, www.scleroseenplaques.ca





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store