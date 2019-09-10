Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reta Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta Ethel (Dempsey) Davies


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reta Ethel (Dempsey) Davies Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS Centre d'hébergement Argyll on Sept 3, 2019 at the age of 91. 
Predeceased by her husband Howard Davies, and leaves to mourn ­daughter Linda, Stanstead, Que., ­sister-in-law Ruth Hands (late Fred) Bolton, Ont. and nephews, nieces and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Elmer & Louise Dempsey, sisters Irene (late Bert Arbery), Gertie (late Gordon Bedard), brother Gordon (late Phyllis), brothers-in-law and ­sisters-in-law Everett (late Evelyn) and Malcolm (late Vera) Davies. 
Linda would like to thank the staff of the Argyll 2nd floor 2900 section for the loving and kind care. 
A graveside service will be held at the Eaton Cemetery on Sept. 15, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.