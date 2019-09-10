|
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS Centre d'hébergement Argyll on Sept 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
Predeceased by her husband Howard Davies, and leaves to mourn daughter Linda, Stanstead, Que., sister-in-law Ruth Hands (late Fred) Bolton, Ont. and nephews, nieces and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Elmer & Louise Dempsey, sisters Irene (late Bert Arbery), Gertie (late Gordon Bedard), brother Gordon (late Phyllis), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Everett (late Evelyn) and Malcolm (late Vera) Davies.
Linda would like to thank the staff of the Argyll 2nd floor 2900 section for the loving and kind care.
A graveside service will be held at the Eaton Cemetery on Sept. 15, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019