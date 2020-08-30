On August 25, 2020 Richard passed away in Deatsville, Alabama, U.S.A.

He is survived by his children, Ricky (Suzanne), Tim and Gregory, his grandchildren, Brooke, Emily, Ashley and Jennifer and several great-grandchildren.

He was a brother to Kaye and his wife Ida both deceased, Russell (Diane, deceased), Ann (Bob) McVittie, Elizabeth (Frank) Bartle, and Susan (Doug) Humphries.

He will be missed by his brother and sisters, and nieces and nephews in Canada.

Arrangements by Ridout's - Brown - Service Prattville Chapel, Prattville, Alabama.



