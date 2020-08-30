1/1
Richard Frederick Little
1933-2020
On August 25, 2020 Richard passed away in Deatsville, Alabama, U.S.A.
He is survived by his children, Ricky (Suzanne), Tim and Gregory, his  grandchildren, Brooke, Emily, Ashley and Jennifer and several great-grandchildren.
He was a brother to Kaye and his wife Ida both deceased, Russell (Diane, deceased), Ann (Bob) McVittie, Elizabeth (Frank) Bartle, and Susan (Doug) Humphries.
He will be missed by his brother and sisters, and nieces and nephews in Canada.
Arrangements by Ridout's - Brown - Service Prattville Chapel,  Prattville, Alabama.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
3343655982
