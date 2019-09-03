|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Richard Hillard announces his peaceful passing in his sleep on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at North Island Hospital Comox Valley with his beloved wife of 49 years by his side. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Hillard (Pratt); children Jeffrey Hillard (Kerry), Kenneth Hillard, and Laura Anderton (Sean); grandchildren Kristian and Kaitlin Hillard, Jaden, Sierra, and Jaclyn Anderton; and siblings Sharon, Michael and Mark.
Richard was born in Sherbrooke, QC to Hector and Cecile Hillard in 1946 and grew up in East Hatley, Sherbrooke and Lennoxville where he met the love of his life at 18 years of age and were married in 1970. A true love story that spanned 54 years. He joined the military in 1966 with his lifelong best friend Neill Lobdell, and served as a supply tech until he retired in 1993. Richard served in Quebec City, Germany, Cypress, Calgary, Beaver Lodge, Chilliwack, Vernon, Comox Valley and finally one year in Petawawa. Then he decided to move the family back to the Valley to retire from The Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry.
After retiring from the military Richard worked at Canadian Tire, Courtenay bottle Depot, Mount Washington and finally Walmart for five years until he retired in 2014. "Dick" was well known to be a social butterfly and always took time to stop and chat with friends anywhere he saw them. He enjoyed eating out and his favourite place was White Spot, where he befriended staff there. Dick loved riding his motorbike with his best friend Neill and always looked forward to the annual teddy bear ride. He also loved fishing in lakes and enjoying a couple cold ones with friends. Dick loved spending time with his family and the apples of his eyes were his five grandchildren, even though they sometimes would refer to him as "Grumpy Grandpa". Dick had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1500 (3:00 pm) at the Courtenay Legion (367 Cliffe Ave). Please join us in remembering Richard by visiting his memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 4, 2019