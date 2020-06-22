Passed away unexpectedly on June 18th, 2020, he leaves to mourn his wife Madeleine Berard, his children Lynndel (Dale), Kendall (Wendy) and Wendy (Claude); his three grandsons James, Collin and Samuel. Also his 9 sisters and 1 brother, many nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is predeceased by his first wife Betty Gardner (1983).



As per dad's wishes there will be a graveside service for his immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JGH-Pulmonary Hypertension Fund (3755 Chemin de la Côte-Ste-Catherine, Montréal, Québec H3T 1E2).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store