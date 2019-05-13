Home

Ricky Patch


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricky Patch Obituary

At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Thursday, May 9th, at the age of 59, passed away Ricky Patch, beloved husband of Hélène McDuff from ­Potton, QC.

He leaves to mourn his children, Genevieve (Danny) and Andy (Julie), his grandchildren, Kyle, Bradley, ­Kaylah, Wyatt, Connor and Tristan.
As per his request, there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 14 to May 17, 2019
