At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Thursday, May 9th, at the age of 59, passed away Ricky Patch, beloved husband of Hélène McDuff from Potton, QC.
He leaves to mourn his children, Genevieve (Danny) and Andy (Julie), his grandchildren, Kyle, Bradley, Kaylah, Wyatt, Connor and Tristan.
As per his request, there will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 14 to May 17, 2019