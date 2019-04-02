Home

Rita Brus


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Brus Obituary
Surrounded by her loving family, Rita passed away ­peacefully at the CHUS-Fleurimont on March 29th, 2019 at the age of 93.
Rita is predeceased by her husband John and her youngest daughter Lucy. She leaves to mourn her ­daughter Diane and sons Hans, Gerry, Charles and Rene as well as their spouses. She will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and dear friends living in Canada and in Holland.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 900 Clough St., Ayer's Cliff, Quebec, (www.casshomes.ca), on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the St-Barthelemy church in Ayer's Cliff. Private burial at a later date.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff at CHUS Fleurimont, 4th floor, for the attentive and compassionate care given to Rita.
In memory of Rita, donations to the CHUS Foundation, 530, 10e Avenue S., Sherbrooke, QC, J1G 2R9, would be appreciated by the family.
Rita will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 3, 2019
