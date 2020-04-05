|
|
Rita passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on March 31st on the pallative care unit Hotel Dieu.
She was the only child of Sybille Pesch and Heinz Rudolf Duesterhoeft. Originally from Germany.
She will be greatly missed by her German cousins Egon Meurer and family and Brigitte Broisch and family. Also her adoptive Canadian family Mario Jolin, Donna Armstrong,Erik (Laura)and Marie-Lisa Jolin. Also her "lunch gang" Elzeda, Marilyn and Trudy. Also by many other friends.
We would like to thank Dr. Pavic and the oncology department CHU Fleurimont. Also the pallative care unit 6th floor Hotel Dieu for the wonderful care.
Donations to the Quebec would be greatly appreciated.
As per Rita's wishes there will be no funeral service.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 6, 2020