It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Laramée (nee Turgeon) on August 19, 2020 at CHSLD Argyll in Sherbrooke, Qc at the age of 96.

Rita was the wife of the late Emile (Jim) Laramée and the mother of Dianne (Harold Gilchrist), Michel (Brenda Mc Harg), Jacques, Sylvie (Claude Larochelle). She will be missed by her grandchildren Linda, Patrick, Joey, Eric, Nathalie and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family regrets that due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will take place at a later date at Lennoxville St-Antoine cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store