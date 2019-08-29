|
|
Rita died peacefully on Tuesday, August 13th at Maplewood Long Term Care residence in Brighton, Ontario, surrounded by her children. Wife of the late Owen Quillinan.
She is survived by her sister Jeanette and brother Robert (Bonita). Beloved mother of Susan, Michael, Patty (Ron), Peggy, Nancy (Brian) and Paula. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Owen (Bailey), James, Evelyn (Dave) and great grandson Leewood as well as nieces and nephews throughout Canada. Rita's family will remember her as a devoted mother, a fearless world traveler, a passionate volunteer and lover of music and dancing.
Interment on September 12 at Mount St. Mary's cemetery in Stanstead, Quebec at 2 p.m. then a celebration and toast to Rita's life to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Stanstead from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 30, 2019