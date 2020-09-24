1/1
Rita Sarrasin Barber
Rita Barber passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 87, with loved ones around her, at Central Place Retirement Community in Owen Sound, On. Daughter of the late Peter James Sarrasin and the late Mary Dealtry Shore. She was the wife of the late Douglas Barber and lived in Guelph Ontario. As per Rita's wishes, a private family service will be held at the Milby Cemetery.
Rita is survived by her children: Shelley McComb (Dan) and Brian McComb (Lynn), her grandchildren: Holly (Ian), Amy (Dave), Stacey (Shaun), Ashley (James) Ryan (Tash) her great-grandchildren: Arielle, Laurel, Graham, her siblings Fred, late Ruth (Murray) Margaret (late William) and Robert (Susan). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 
As a gesture of sympathy, donations to Milby Cemetery, att: Mrs Joan Powell, 4470 Rte 147, Waterville, QC J0B 3H0, would be greatly appreciated by the family. 


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
