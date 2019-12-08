|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHSLD East Angus, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents Doulgas Bishop and Ethel Aimsworth. He leaves to mourn his loving companion Elizabeth French, her children Sharon (Lee) and Richard (Maggie), her grandchildren Samantha and Shawn, brother Howard (Lise), sister Lee Henry and the late Florence, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, (50 Craig St. Cookshire), on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, December 12 at the Trinity United Church (190 Principale St., Cookshire), from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tami Spires officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the CHSLD East Angus for the wonderful care given to Robert.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trinity United Church Cookshire or the Lakeside Cemetery Bishopton, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019