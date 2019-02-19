Robert "Bob" ­Gunhouse passed away suddenly on Tuesday, ­February 12, 2019 at his home in Cowansville.

He leaves behind his partner of the last 18 years, Dora Shepard, his beloved son James (Martine Gingras); Dora's children: Lee (Melissa St-Onge), Daren (Brenda ­Rhicard), Stacey (Étienne Côté); his grandchildren: Vanessa, Sarah, Mackenzie, Gabriel, Emma-Lee, Parker, Timothy, Libby, Shawn, Colton, Gavin and Spencer. His sisters Lorraine and Diane (Late Roger Maher), his dear friends Pat and David Johnson, Jean and Roger de la Mare as well as many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

A ceremony will be held Saturday, ­February 23, 2019 at: BROME-­MISSISQUOI Funeral complex, 402, rue de la Rivière, Cowansville, Qc.

The family welcomes everyone for ­visitation at 11 a.m., the service at 2 p.m. and followed by a reception.

Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the BMP Hospital Foundation ­(Geriatric department). Forms will be available at the Complex or you can give online at: www.fondationbmp.ca

Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 20, 2019