Robert (Bob) Horace Page, retired cable repairman for Bell Canada (35 years), died peacefully with family by his side at the Providence Care Hospital in Kingston, ON on February 27, 2020 in his 85th year, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Beloved husband and best friend to his wife Marjorie (Morgan) for 64 wonderful years. Loving and devoted father to Janis Hurter (Tim) of Whitby, ON and Rob Page (Ann) of Vernon, BC. Proud grandfather (Pappy) to Aaron McFarland (Melissa) of Lindsay, ON and Alexander McFarland of Toronto, ON., and special great-grandfather to Natalie Grace, daughter of Aaron & Melissa McFarland.
Bob was the only son of Horace and Ethel (née Enair) Page of Sherbrooke, QC (both deceased), brother of Doreen Parker (Peter-deceased) of Calgary, AB and Marilyn Petersen (deceased) of Hodgeville, SK.
He will also be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews.
A graveside celebration of life is planned for early spring at Glenhaven Memorial Gardens in Glenburnie, ON.
