Robert John Seymour MD
1933-2020
It is with great sadness, that we announce the death of Dr. Robert John Seymour. Bob was born on the family farm in Durham County ON. in 1933. He was a long-time member of the McGill University Teaching Staff. He was an Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Oncology of McGill, and Director of Gynecologic Oncology at McGill. He was a Charter Member of the Gynecologic Oncologists of Canada, an Examiner for the Royal College of Canada Surgeons, and an Honorary Member of the Canadian Medical Association.
Bob loved the outdoors, and outdoor sports, including hiking, cycling, canoeing, Alpine and X-Country Skiing. He was a Volunteer, Instructor, and Member of the Board of Directors of the Adaptive Sports Foundation, a long-time member of the Knowlton Lions Club, and a former treasurer of the Canadian Club of Yamaska Valley.
Special thanks to the dedicated staff at BMP Hospital in Cowansville, especially Dr. Jacques Laplante and nurses Jo Anne Martin and Marie-Helen Duhamél on the 2nd Floor Day Treatment Center.
Bob leaves to mourn Shirl, his beloved spouse of 65 years and his daughters Karen (Rick Haig), and Lynn (Marc Lalonde). He also leaves his six Grandchildren Andrée Lalonde (Daniel Maldoff), Dan Lalonde (Maggie Rogers), Geneviève Lalonde (John Erik Rasmussen), Dayna Haig Conway (Drew Conway), Jeff Haig (Samantha Beaton), Andrew Haig (Alisha Khanna) and three great-grandchildren, Arlow Conway, Benoit Lalonde, and Henry Haig.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date, due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Foundation of the Brome Missisquoi Hospital 950 Principale, Cowansville QC. J2K 1K3 or Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 1269, Stn K, Toronto ON M4P 9Z9 would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to the: 
BROME MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex
402 rue de la Rivière, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-266-6061
complexefuneraire.ca

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
