The family is saddened to announce the passing of Robert "Bob" Tyler, 91, of Sudbury on May 17, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by family. Bob is survived by his sisters Lois and Beverly, sons Kim (Nancy), Mark (Kathy) and David (Anita); grandchildren Shaun, (Kristina), Sam (Kenzie), Becky, Jacob, Cole, Matthew and Cassandra. Predeceased by his wife Vonnie (Hulme), parents Cecil and Ruth Tyler of Ayer's Cliff, Quebec and brother Merton. Survived by brother-in-law Russel Hulme (Helen) nieces and nephews Robin, Jim, Debbie, Ron, Bruce, Jackie, and Patty.Bob was born in Ayer's Cliff, Quebec on February 16, 1929. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Bishops University and commenced a 35+ year teaching career that included positions at Sheridan Technical School and concluding as Head of Guidance at Sudbury Secondary School. He also served in the Primary Reserve of the Canadian Armed Forces for many decades retiring with the rank of Major in the 2nd Battalion, Irish Regiment of Canada, based in Sudbury. He also served on many post-military, community and civic organizations where he, and his wife Vonnie, made many dear friends, colleagues and acquaintances.Bob was a proud and passionate "Townshipper" born and brought up in the heart of the Eastern Townships of Quebec, transplanting to Sudbury, Ontario in 1960.A funeral service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date when family, friends and colleagues can safely gather together again.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Robert and Veronica Tyler Educational Bursary care of Lougheeds Funeral Home. The family of Robert Tyler wishes to thank the staff of Amberwood Suites, Dr. Killian DeBlacam, and Health Sciences North for their kind care. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence,