Robert "Bob" Smith


1935 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Smith Obituary
Passed away suddenly at his ­residence in Lennoxville on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 84. Robert was predeceased by his ­parents Robert Smith and Agnes ­McComb.

Beloved father of Brady (Yolanda) and Kevin (Valerie) and grandfather of Robyn, Travis, Mandi-Lee, Jeremy and great-grandfather to Mykah, Oliver and Carter.
 
As per Robert's wishes a graveside service will be held at Ayer's Cliff Protestant Cemetery, Main Street, Ayer's Cliff on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.
 
In lieu of flowers donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be ­appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
