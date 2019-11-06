|
|
Passed away suddenly at his residence in Lennoxville on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 84. Robert was predeceased by his parents Robert Smith and Agnes McComb.
Beloved father of Brady (Yolanda) and Kevin (Valerie) and grandfather of Robyn, Travis, Mandi-Lee, Jeremy and great-grandfather to Mykah, Oliver and Carter.
As per Robert's wishes a graveside service will be held at Ayer's Cliff Protestant Cemetery, Main Street, Ayer's Cliff on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019