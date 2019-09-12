Home

Robert "Bob" Staples


1949 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Staples Obituary
Passed away suddenly at home Sept. 8, 2019. Predeceased by his brother, Eric and sister, Shirley McCarthy. He will be forever loved and missed by Cindy (Cynthia) Jones, his children, Blair, Kim, Derek, Tobi, Terry (Cindy's son), their families, his ­remaining 2 brothers and 6 sisters, their families and many other ­family and friends.  

A graveside gathering will be held at Ste. Rose de Lima Cemetery, 603 rue Principale, Cowansville, QC on Sept. 28 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 13, 2019
