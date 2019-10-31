|
|
Peacefully at the Hotel-Dieu Hospital in Sherbrooke, on October 28, 2019 in her 93rd year. Daughter of the late Helen Mayhew and Rufus Dustin, predeceased by all her siblings, Randolph, Royce, Garnet and Phyllis.
Roberta grew up in North Hatley and Ayer's Cliff and spent most of her life living in the country on Suitor Road in Huntingville where she raised four children.
Predeceased by her husbands Alan Wark and Murray Baldwin and her son Peter Dustin Wark. Mother of Jim Wark of Waterville, Quebec, Dawn Wark Grey of Calgary, Alberta and Jill Wark of Ignace, Ontario. Grandmother of Sarah and Peter James Wark, Amy and Tim Grey and Jerry and Stephanie Corbeil. Great-grandmother of seven.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Residence Manoir Gale in Waterville for the exceptional care given to Roberta as well as the compassionate doctors and nursing staff at the Hotel -Dieu.
We are saddened by the death of Roberta but we are happy that she is off to a better place where she can feel peace after many years of failing health. We share a toast with all of you to have known such an incredibly strong woman.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 1, 2019