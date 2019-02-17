Home

Roberta Grace Seeley Smith

Roberta Grace Seeley Smith Obituary
Roberta Grace Seeley Smith passed away January 29, 2019, at the age of 53, of Sherbrooke.

She is survived by her husband John Bertram Smith, her four sons Joshua Adam Seeley (Joany Rodrigue), Arnold Lester Seeley, Jeremy John Seeley Smith (Melanie Larose) and Remi Gendron, her grandchildren Zackariah Cote, Selena Cote, Mileena Seeley, Angel Grace Smith.

A service will be held at a later date.

Kind was your nature
True were your ways –
We will treasure
your memory Mom.

Rest in peace
in the Lord's hands.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 18, 2019
