At la Maison Au Diapason in Bromont, July 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his family, passed away Mr. Rock ­Rodrigue, 86 years old, husband of Mrs. Bessie Gaylor from East Bolton.

He also leaves to mourn his son Neil (Josée), his grandsons, Brandon (Allison) and Christopher (Marianne) and a very special friend Daniel Robitaille (Paola). His ­brothers and sisters, Blandine (late André), Viateur (Monique), Abel (Kay), Jeanne and Christine (Clément), sister-in-law Thérèse (late Donatien), late Daniel (Vonda) and Doris (late Charles) as well as many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Benoit (Hilda), Bibianne ­(Stanislas), Émilienne (Rosaire) and Brigitte (Gabriel), brother and sister-in-law Elgar (Irène) and Theresa (Wesley).

A very special thanks to the devoted people at the Maison Au Diapason.

Family will receive condolences Friday, July 19th, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville, Qc.

Funeral service at the St-Cajetan Church, Saturday, July 20th, at 11 a.m., ­followed by the burial at the Bolton Centre Community cemetery.

Saturday you are invited to go directly to the church for the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bolton Centre cemetery would be ­appreciated. (Can be mailed to Gaylon Davis, 64 East River Rd, Bolton Est, QC, J0E 1G0). Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019