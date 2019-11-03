Home

The family of Rodney Arthur James Duffy are saddened to announce his peaceful passing at home in South Durham on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019. Rodney was born to Elmer and Beatrice (Johnston) Duffy in 1936. He married his ­lifelong partner, Muriel Eva (Dunn) in October 1955.   
He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a friend to many. As the fourth generation on the family farm, he was proud to have ­expanded the land and brought new and innovative techniques to a prosperous enterprise. After many summer school sessions he achieved his teaching ­certification and taught at Richmond Regional High School. He is a past ­President of the Quebec Holstein Association and a recognized Master Breeder. As an Odd Fellow he rose to the level of Grand Master.  
Dad will be dearly missed by his children: Donna (Stephen), Marina (Jack), James (Christine); his grandchildren: Benjamin (Andrea), Adam, Elaine (Lucas) Bliss, Courtney D'Arthenay, Andrew, Allison, Shawn Duffy and great-grandchildren: Cody and Hailey Bliss as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters; June (Doug) Page, Marilyn Quinn and Eleanor (Glenn) Brock. He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Gary Quinn, and sister-in-law Marjory and her husband Jim Bell.  
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Anglican Church, Richmond, Quebec. The service will follow ­immediately afterward at 1:00 p.m.  A private family burial will take place at St. James Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for a light lunch at the Salle des Loisirs (formerly the English School) in South Durham.  
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the St. James Cemetery ­Foundation.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 4, 2019
