Roger Gaudet
1941-2020
On August 24th, 2020, at the age of 79 years, passed away Mr. Roger Gaudet. Beloved husband of Mrs. Mary McCutcheon.
Survived by Mary's children: Josie, Robin and Steven Gibbs. He also leaves to mourn his daughter: Danielle and her children: Jessica and Kristel Sanschagrin. His sister: Suzanne and her children Geneviève, Christian, Patrice and Thierry Pépin.
Also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Family will receive condolences directly at St-Bernardin Church in Waterloo, Saturday, September 5th, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maison Gilles-Carle Brome-Missisquoi would be appreciated.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
