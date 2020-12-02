1/1
Roland Dupuis
Mr. Roland Dupuis passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020, at the age of 85. Dear husband of the late Mrs. Denise Perreault, residing in Ayer's Cliff.Given the exceptional circumstances related to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St-Barthélemy Church in Ayer's Cliff.
Mr. Dupuis is survived by his children: Nathalie (Yvon Robidoux), Marie-Pier (Éric Simard) and Gregory; his grandchildren: Justine (Chris Ramnarine), Olivier (Annie Drapeau), Véronique (Jesus-David Savard), Philippe (Charlie Pothier), Laurie, Logan (Audrey Larose) and Quentyn (Noémie Gagnon); his great-grandson Victor as well as his brothers and sisters: Madeleine (André), Yolande (Yvon), Thérèse (Médore), Marie-Paule and Monique. He was the brother-in-law of the late Germaine (late Roland), late Paul (late Irène), late Thérèse (late Léandre), late Cécile (late Robert), late Robert (Simone) and late Suzanne (late Arthur). He will be missed by many cousins, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, not to mention his loyal employees and numerous clients from all corners of the Eastern Townships.
The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at the CLSC Coaticook for the wonderful care given to Mr. Dupuis.


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
