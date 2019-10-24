|
Roland Ethier, Yulee, FL., age 100, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born in 1919 in Mansonville, Quebec to Christine and Edmond Ethier. He was always proud of his French heritage, which led to the discovery that his ancestors were among the earliest settlers of Quebec, including the Filles du Roi.
He grew up on a farm near Lake Memphramagog in Mansonville, Quebec with his five siblings. It was along this same lake that he met his future wife, Dorothy, from Saskatchewan, who was visiting her uncle at his cottage on the lake. After she returned home, he traveled west to see her. They were married in Regina, Saskatchewan and returned to the same area near the lake to begin their life together and raise a family.
A carpenter by trade, he was self-employed for most of his life, although for a time he worked for the road department constructing and repairing bridges. He was meticulous in his craft, whether building a house from the ground up or refinishing an antique. He built several cottages on the lake for others and also several homes for his family, including one covered with stones he gathered from all over the countryside. In his fifties, after rebuilding a burned out house in Key West for a friend, he decided that one day he would get away from the northern snow. Later, after their children were grown, the couple moved to the U.S., first to North Carolina while in their sixties and then, while in their 80's, to Yulee, Florida.
He was always busy and working on one project or another, whether around the house or in the yard. He was devoted to his wife, Dorothy, and took over all the household chores when she became physically unable to do them. He was known for his great lemon meringue pies and homemade donuts. He walked two miles daily until the last two years of his life. He loved his family and they loved him.
He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy in 2017, his brothers Eugene and Raymond and his sister Therese.
He is survived by his four children: Valerie Cameron, Ontario, Canada; John Ethier, NC; Bill Ethier (Sandy), Yulee; FL and Michele Watson (Doug), Ontario, Canada; a sister, Helenda Briere of Quebec, Canada; brother, Paul Ethier (Leona), also of Quebec; his eight grandchildren: Elizabeth Redmile, Dan Redmile (Sue), Stephen Redmile (Karen), Alexander Watson and Cameron Watson, all of Ontario, Canada; Victoria Merideth (Brad), TN; Jennifer Reinerth (Rick), NC and Katie McCarthy (Evan), WA; and seven great-grandchildren: William Redmile, Naomie Redmile, Nathan Redmile, Caleb Merideth, Cooper Reinerth, Grady McCarthy and Ella McCarthy.
A private memorial service is planned.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 25, 2019