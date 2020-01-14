|
|
Enright, Rolande (née Pelletier) passed away peacefully January 10th at the Maison au Diapason (Palliative Cancer Care Home) in Bromont, Quebec with her devoted family by her side. Born February 18th, 1933 in North Sutton, Quebec, she was the third daughter of Armand Pelletier and Rose Eva Gauthier. She grew up in North Sutton, Dearborn, Michigan and Sutton Junction. Rolande earned her teaching diploma from l'École Normale de Saint-Jean in 1951 and taught for five years in rural one room schools in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec including Sutton Junction, Brome and West Shefford (Bromont). On August 6th, 1955, she married Joseph Enright and became part of the large Enright clan in the Irish Neighbourhood on Gale Pond Road in Bromont. She was a farmer, administrator and was always current on all things happening in the dairy industry and on the farm.
Rolande loved to read, travel, garden, sew, bake, follow sports and stay connected with friends and family, and became very adept with her iPhone over the last few years. Her greatest pleasure came from entertaining and feeding her family, the Pelletiers, the Enrights and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their various friends. In recent years, she became the "Minister of Communications" in both families. One of her greatest joys in life was her 12 grandchildren, all of whom she had a very close relationship with, loved and supported.
She leaves to carry on her legacy her sons: Tom (Sheila Beerwort) of Shefford and their children Lee (Catherine Jacques), Shawnda (Jason Snider), Casey (Marilou Ménard), Peter (Julie Bélanger) of Saint-Lazare and their children Simon and Catherine: Dennis of Shefford; her daughters: Joanne (Harry Van der Linden) of Antigonish, NS and their children Jason (Katherine Rutherford), Scott (Sierra Olney), Daniel (Tiffany Smith), Jeanette (David DeWolfe), Karen (Gordon Ingalls) of Brigham and their children David (Eline Van der Veen), Mark (Trish Steingruber) and John; Rolande will be missed by her great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Keagan, Elly, and Marissa Ingalls, Cole and Olivia Snider, Sadie and Adelaide Van der Linden. Also left to mourn her sister and brother: Liliane Schink of Abercorn, Robert (Juliette Moreau) of Melbourne; her sister-in-law: Agnes Enright Keenan of Richmond, her brother-in-law: George Enright of Melbourne. She will also be lovingly remembered and missed by her many nieces and nephews with whom she had a very special relationship, and friends and neighbours. Rolande was predeceased by her parents, her husband of almost 63 years, Joseph (June 22nd, 2018) and her sisters Madeleine, Helen and Gabrielle.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shireen Sirhan and the staff of the BMP Hospital, Dr. Elizabeth Racine, her family doctor for many years and the dedicated staff and volunteers at the Diapason for their kind and compassionate care. They truly are "angels that walk the earth". A special thank you to Lise Lamontagne, Rolande's caregiver who made it possible for her to stay in her own home until December 27th.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF BROMONT, Friday January 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 18 from 9:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the St-François-Xavier Church in Bromont.
Interment will be held at the St-François-Xavier Cemetery at a later date.
Should you wish to honour our mother the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Fondation au Diapason www.audiapason.org/la-fondation/.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020