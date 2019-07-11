It is with profound sadness that we the family of Roma Louise Bonnallie announces her sudden passing at the Brantford General Hospital on Monday evening July 8, 2019.

Roma was born in Bromptonville, Quebec to William and Doretta Louise Bonnallie on February 4, 1931 on her mother's birthday. She was a loving mother of Kerry Louise and her husband Stephen Buzzell, cherished Grandma to Sarah Louise (Aaron Wright) and Rachel (Steven ­Kinrade). Great Grandma (GG) to Maddison, Chloe, Benjamin, and Mackenzie Louise. She was also a cherished Triple G to Ellsie Roma and to Jase Christian. Roma was ­predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters, she leaves behind a sister Connie Cowan (and the late John Cowan) and a brother Martin Bonnallie and his wife JoAnn from Sherbrooke, Quebec. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law Nellie Hudson, Glenna and George Corbiere, and Shirley Hope.

Roma moved from Magog, Quebec to Sarnia where she lived for several years and made many new and dear friends. Roma was an employee of Woolworth. She ­volunteered for many years to the local food bank and also for the Red Cross.

She decided to move to Brantford 5 years ago to be closer to her family. Since her move she has formed new friendships, and was able to spend more time with her family.

In keeping with Roma's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

If desired donations can be made to Nova Vita or to The Stedman Hospice. ­

Arrangements have been entrusted to the TOLL FUNERAL HOME. www.tollfh.ca



*Family is not an important thing. It is everything*

