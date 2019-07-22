Home

Ron Clifford MacDonald


1934 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at La Maison Aube-Lumière on July 15, 2019. Mr. MacDonald was the son of Clifford MacDonald and Catherine McDonald (stepmother: Lyla Clark), and the loving husband for 60 plus years of Gail Catherine Nicholson living in Sherbrooke (Lennoxville).
Also left to mourn are his dear ­children: Stewart (Heather), MaryLou (James) and Peter as well as many other friends and relatives. He was a member of the Masons for over 40 years and of the A.N.A.F.
A graveside service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Gould, QC.
As a memorial tribute, donations to La Maison Aube-Lumière, 3071, 12th Ave. North, Sherbrooke, QC, J1H 5H3 or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 23 to July 26, 2019
