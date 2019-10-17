Home

Ronald Gordon Wetherby


1928 - 2019
Ronald Gordon Wetherby Obituary
Peacefully at the Foyer of Sutton, on Sunday, October 13, at the age of 90, passed away Ronald Gordon Wetherby.
Predeceased by his son Larry. He leaves to mourn many nephews and nieces, many grandnephews and grandnieces, and his friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Foyer ­Sutton or the B.M.P. Hospital Foundation www.bmpfoundation.ca would be appreciated. Forms available at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 18, 2019
