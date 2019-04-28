|
Peacefully, at Grace Village on April 22nd, 2019 passed away Mr. Ronald Owen at the age of 93. Son of the late Roy Owen and the late Jane Melrose.
Family and friends are welcome at the St. George's Church in Lennoxville on May 1st, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. George's Church followed by the interment at Malvern Cemetery.
Ronald leaves to mourn his nieces and nephews: Betty (Dustin), Mike (Jennifer) and Fern (Russell), a good friend Jennifer Campbell, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Mr. Richard Côté and Mr. Henri Gérin for their friendship and support.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 29, 2019