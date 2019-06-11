|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Ogden on June 1st, 2019 at the age of 77. Dear husband of Sandra Lawson and son of the late Austin Ticehurst and the late Ena Drew.
Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his children: Marc (Liliana), Sonya (Nelson) and Brent; his grandchildren: Andrea and Emily Ticehurst-Aquino, Nicholas and Kasandra Rodrigue and Tristan Ticehurst; his godchild Randy Dutil as well as his brother and sisters: Merna (late Roger Dutil), Erwin (Pauline Ticehurst) and Lorna (Chester Gotkowski). He also will be missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held in the gymnasium of the Sunnyside School, 441 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 12, 2019