More Obituaries for Ronald Ticehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ticehurst


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Ticehurst Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home in Ogden on June 1st, 2019 at the age of 77. Dear husband of Sandra ­Lawson and son of the late Austin Ticehurst and the late Ena Drew.
Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his children: Marc (Liliana), Sonya (Nelson) and Brent; his ­grand­children: Andrea and Emily ­Ticehurst-Aquino, Nicholas and Kasandra Rodrigue and Tristan ­Ticehurst; his godchild Randy Dutil as well as his brother and sisters: Merna (late Roger Dutil), Erwin (Pauline Ticehurst) and Lorna (Chester Gotkowski). He also will be missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held in the gymnasium of the Sunnyside School, 441 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, on ­Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 12, 2019
