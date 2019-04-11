Home

Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Mark's Chapel (Bishop's ­University)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark's Chapel (Bishop's ­University)
Ronald Westgate Kerr


Passed away peacefully at Grace Village in Huntingville, on April 7, 2019 at the age of 88.  
Loving husband of Jean (Goodhue) Kerr. Beloved father of Terry (Manon Fortin), Brian (Maryse Fortin), Ronnie (Maryse Brault) and James (Danika Plouffe). Dear brother of Jean Todd, Helen Matthews and Irene Morrow. He was the cherished grandfather of David, the late Christopher, Jonathan, Tania, Karine, Sarah, Tommy, Emilliam and Emeric and the great-grandfather of Jayden and Lily.   
Visitation will take place at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College St., ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at St. Mark's Chapel (Bishop's ­University) on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Rev. Heather Thomson officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. 
The family wishes to thank the nurses, caregivers, and staff of Grace Village for the loving care given to Ronald.  
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation of Canada or to Grace Village would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2019
