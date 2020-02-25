|
Passed away unexpectedly at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife and best friend of the late John Poston. Loving and devoted mother of William (Jocelyn) and Jim (Jeannine) and the late Jack Poston. Rosalind is also predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Wynne (nee Rimmer) Alsey as well as her brother James Alsey and her sister Patricia (nee Alsey) Rajotte. She will be sadly missed by her nephews Jacques, Gerald and Michel Rajotte, and Jeffrey Alsey, her nieces Debbie (nee Alsey) Hildreth, Karen (nee Alsey) McNeil, Nancy (nee Alsey) Davidson and Rowena Alsey as well as her extended family and friends in Smiths Falls area and in the Drummondville area in Quebec.
Friends are welcome to gather at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, ON on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a memorial service at St. George's Anglican Church, in Drummondville, QC on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place at the Drummondville Protestant Cemetery. Following the interment, there will be a reception TBD at time of service.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS), 253 Glenview Road, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 26, 2020