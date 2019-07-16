Roscoe passed away peacefully in his 95th year at the Wales Home on July 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Stearns Morrison and Kathleen MacDonald. He was ­predeceased by his daughter Janet and his brother Jack. Left to mourn is his loving wife of 69 years Gladys ­Rowland, son Jay (Jean), daughter Susan (Frank), grandchildren Arend (Halley), Will (Becky), his sisters-in-law Noella (late Ron), Merle (late Tom) and many nephews and nieces.

He was a veteran of WW II and served with the RCAF in the 429 Bison Squadron. The family would like to ­express their deepest appreciation to the staff at the Wales Home for their exceptional care and concern given to Roscoe.

At the request of the family, there will be no service with a private burial at a later date. Anyone wishing to donate in Roscoe's memory may do so by ­donating to the Lingwick Protestant Cemetery c/o Kylie Coté, 9, Robert-Peel St., Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1W9. It will be gratefully appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 17 to July 19, 2019