Rose-Hélène Ritchotte Cartwright
1924-2020
In Asbestos, August 2, 2020, passed away Mrs. Rose-Hélène Ritchotte Cartwright at the age of 95 years. Wife of the late Fredrick Cartwright, who resided in Cleveland, formerly of Drummondville.
Cremation took place at the Yves Houle crematorium.
Family will welcome family members and friends to the Centre Funéraire Yves Houle, 700, boul. Patrick, Drummondville, on Saturday, September 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A liturgical celebration will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 4 p.m.at the funeral home chapel, and from there the columbarium du Mausolée Le Patrimoine.
She was predeceased by her husband, Mr. Fredrick Cartwright, and her daughter, Mrs. Joan Cartwright (Jene Bickford). Mrs. Ritchotte Cartwright leaves to mourn her sons: Richard Cartwright (Aline Langlois), Peter Cartwright (Ginette Laprise), Denis Cartwright (Lucie Lampron), her grandchildren: Keven, Kimberly, Anne-Marie, Jason, Suzy, Vicky, Stacy, Marjorie, Alexis, Audrey and their partners, 14 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to:
CENTRE FUNÉRAIRE YVES HOULE
700, boul. Patrick, Drummondville QC
PHONE: 819-478-0222
FAX: 819-477-4289
www.yveshoule.com

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
